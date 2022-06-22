DECISION 2022: Big night for Britt, Allen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big night for Republicans Katie Boyd Britt and Wes Allen during the primary runoffs.

Britt won convincingly over congressman Mo Brooks of Huntsville.

The race has been bitter for months.

In his concession speech Tuesday night, Brooks told supporters he respected the race’s outcome. But in a sign of the contentious race, he accused voters of having been seduced by false advertising and congratulated high-dollar donors and “special interest groups” for funding Britt’s campaign.

“We are sending to Washington, D.C., the exact opposite of what we need in the United States Senate. But the voters have spoken. They might not have spoken wisely,” he groused.

Allen defeats Zeigler in Alabama’s secretary of state race

State Rep. Wes Allen is heading to the general election in Alabama’s secretary of state race.

Allen defeated state Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. Allen got 64% of the votes, while Zeigler got 36%

Allen will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in November.

Flowers makes history in Democratic runoff for governor

And Yolanda Rochelle Flowers defeated state Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier in the Democratic runoff for governor.

She becomes the first Black person to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in Alabama.

