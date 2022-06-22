Advertisement

Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race

Richardson is unopposed in the November general election.
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan attorney Chris Richardson has defeated Seth Brooks to win the Republican nomination in the 20th district circuit judge’s race.

The winner will likely replace Judge Larry Anderson who is retiring after 25 years on the bench. There is no opposition in the November general election.

Richards is an attorney with Boles, Homes, White LLC.

Brooks is an assistant district attorney for Henry and Houston counties.

