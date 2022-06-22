Blankenship punches November ticket for Henry County Sheriff race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Republican primary runoff race for Henry County Sheriff will go to Eric Blankenship as he defeats Joshua Moore Tuesday.

Blankenship barely missed a win during the May 24 Primary where he gained 49% of the votes. Moore edged out Jay Henry in the same Primary, earning him the slot in the Tuesday runoff.

Tonight, Blankenship gained 1,698 (60%) votes to Moore’s 1,122 (40%) to earn his long-awaited victory.

Blankenship will now prepare for a November battle with Democratic candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who ran unopposed for his party’s spot.

