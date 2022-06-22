Advertisement

American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be...
As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be canceling flights to three cities in September.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beginning on Sept. 7, American Airlines will end service to at least three cities due to the pilot shortage.

The company will stop flying to Ithaca and Islip in New York and Toledo, Ohio.

According to several reports, including one from USA Today, the airline will also stop flying to Dubuque, Iowa.

Those four markets are currently served by the airline’s regional affiliates, with up to two flights per day to larger hubs.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the company has 100 regional planes on the ground that it can’t fly because there aren’t enough regional pilots.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
News 4 Decision 2022
RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people
Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five...
Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
DECISION 2022: Big night for Britt, Allen