Advertisement

Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff

State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Wes Allen is heading to the general election in Alabama’s secretary of state race.

Allen defeated state Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. Allen got 64% of the votes, while Zeigler got 36%

[VIEW MORE ELECTION RESULTS]

Before being elected to the state Legislature, Allen served as probate judge in Pike County for a decade, where he was responsible for administering elections.

Zeigler will finish his second term as state auditor.

Allen will face the Democratic candidate Pamela Lafitte in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
News 4 Decision 2022
RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
DECISION 2022: Big night for Britt, Allen
Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic runoff in Alabama's gubernatorial race.
Flowers wins Democratic runoff in gubernatorial race
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump
Rep. Mo Brooks speaks after losing GOP Senate runoff
WATCH: Mo Brooks concedes to Katie Britt