Alfred Saliba Family Service Center continues repairs after vandalism

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alfred Saliba Family Service Center is back on its feet and serving the community.

It’s been over a month since teenage vandals caused extensive damage.

Now, they still have to take care of a few repairs.

The center is still operating without an auditorium air conditioner.

We just learned the old one must be replaced because of damage caused by vandals spraying fire extinguishers into the unit.

The facility is also working to enhance security.

This is their top priority after the multiple break-ins.

Much of the center’s to-do list, such as window repairs, has been checked off due to community support.

Executive Director Belinda Mitchell says, closing to the public for five days was the hardest part of this experience.

“We weren’t able to be here, and that’s what we’re designed to do: to be here for those who are in need of our services, those who are wanting to improve their lives,” expresses Mitchell. “When we have to close, that means that there could be something special or something devastating going on in someone’s life, and they come to us, and we can’t serve them because we’re not open.”

Mitchell says items stolen from the center have not been returned or replaced.

If you would like to support the center, donate to their “Go Fund Me” at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dothans-alfred-saliba-family-center

