2022 Future Masters: Final Round 13 & 14 age group

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mason Howell of Tallahassee, FL, was crowned the champion of the 13 & 14 age group at the 2022 Future Masters.

Howell finished the tournament -11 under par for a total of 199.

Howell has been competing in the prestigious junior golf tournament every year since he was eight-years-old and this is his first win.

“I knew it was my last year before I move up into the older age group, so I knew if I was going to win, this would be the best year to do it,” said Howell. “So, just glad I did. I felt confident on the greens and confident off the tee and that really helped my round.”

