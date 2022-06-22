Advertisement

2022 Future Masters: Final Round 13 & 14 age group

Mason Howell captures the tournament crown in the 13 & 14 age group.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mason Howell of Tallahassee, FL, was crowned the champion of the 13 & 14 age group at the 2022 Future Masters.

Howell finished the tournament -11 under par for a total of 199.

Howell has been competing in the prestigious junior golf tournament every year since he was eight-years-old and this is his first win.

“I knew it was my last year before I move up into the older age group, so I knew if I was going to win, this would be the best year to do it,” said Howell. “So, just glad I did. I felt confident on the greens and confident off the tee and that really helped my round.”

