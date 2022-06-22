2022 Future Masters: Final Round 11 & 12 age group

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Arjun Somani of Scottsdale, AR, is taking home some Future Masters hardware.

Somani finished -7 under par on the tournament for a total of 203.

“It feels really cool because I know that lots of players have won this tournament and gone on to win on the PGA Tour and make it all the way so just give me some confidence,” said Somani.

