2022 Future Masters: Final Round 10-Under age group

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - South Williamsport, PA, native Logan McGinn finished the tournament at -3 par for a total of 67 through two rounds in the 10 & Under age group .

“I know 3rd is good, but 1st is better,” said McGinn who finished third in last year’s tournament. “So, I was just trying to get first. It feels really special. I’d love to win this event. I remember Scottie Schefler did it when he was 10 and he’s won 4 events this season. So, I’m really happy about it.”

Local golfers Wiley Alford and Mac Steltenpohl finished the tournament 20th and tied for 23rd respectively.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.