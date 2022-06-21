Advertisement

Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022.
Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze
We have another edition of our "Pet Of The Week" segment, as Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa...
Pet of the Week: Get to know Franko
WTVY spoke with Logan McGinn, the 10-and-under winner for the 2022 Future Masters tournament.
Talking with 2022 Future Masters 10-U winner Logan McGinn