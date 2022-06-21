Advertisement

Storm drainpipe collapse in Headland causes road closure

A storm drainpipe underneath Headland Avenue collapsed Tuesday, causing a road closure.
Road closure on Headland Avenue due to drainpipe collapse.
Road closure on Headland Avenue due to drainpipe collapse.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A storm drainpipe underneath Headland Avenue collapsed Tuesday, causing a road closure.

According to a press release, Headland Avenue, between Reeves Street and WAGF Road, will be temporarily closed until repairs to the drainpipe are completed.

It is currently unknown how long it will take for the repairs to be finished, and the road reopened.

