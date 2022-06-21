Advertisement

RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections

News 4 Decision 2022
News 4 Decision 2022
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Polls close at 7:00 p.m. for the June 21 primary runoff elections.

Want to see the results as they come in? Click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election

Latest News

M. N. "Jug" Brown Recreation Center
The City of Enterprise bids farewell to its central Recreation Center after 64 years
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Proud To Be A Farmer: Family garden grows in 3D Farms
Proud To Be A Farmer: Family garden grows in 3D Farms