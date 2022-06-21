Record Heat Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of unseasonably hot weather will continue through the week, with the core of the heat for Wednesday-Friday. Look for highs to top 100°, with lows dipping into the middle 70s. Low-end rain chances return for the end of the week, with slightly better rain chances for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds W-NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 103°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 76°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 105° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.