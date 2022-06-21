Nursing students volunteer at camp for children with diabetes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Practical nursing students from Wallace Community College, Wallace and Sparks campuses, volunteered at the Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp.

According to a press release, the day camp is a medically-supervised, fun camp experience and family connection to year-round support for Wiregrass children ages 5 –15 living with diabetes.

“The students get to see the children play and have fun while also getting to see and be a part of checking their blood sugars, taking insulin, counting carbohydrates, and more. The campers really get to enjoy this, as well, as they get to meet people who care about them, see them outside of a hospital/clinic, and what to learn more about what diabetes is,” said John Latimer, Camp & Community Programs Director, Southeastern Diabetes Education Services.

Additionally, student volunteers observe camp physicians and nurses as they assist campers with camp activities, as well as educating them about new pediatric equipment and technology.

To learn more about Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

