Man, 19, charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Damario Capleton is facing a capital murder charge.

Jacoby Carter was shot and killed June 10th in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road, police said.

Coleman said Capleton was identified as a suspect in Carter’s death and was taken into custody Sunday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No other information related to the investigation has been made public.

