First day of summer bringing the heat

SYNOPSIS – Today is the official first day of summer and mother nature is waiting no time to bring in the heat. Today will be in the upper 90s with triple digits to follow the rest of the week. No rain chances until we get to Friday and then the weekend looks like a good chance of afternoon showers with temperatures cooler in the middle 90s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, HOT! High near 103°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 77° High: 105° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain.. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.