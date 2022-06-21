Advertisement

First day of summer bringing the heat

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Today is the official first day of summer and mother nature is waiting no time to bring in the heat. Today will be in the upper 90s with triple digits to follow the rest of the week. No rain chances until we get to Friday and then the weekend looks like a good chance of afternoon showers with temperatures cooler in the middle 90s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, HOT! High near 103°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 77° High: 105° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain.. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

