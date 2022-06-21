Dothan Animal Rescue introduces WTVY to its newest rescue during a segment of Pet of the Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our newest pet of the week is a animal is a 1-year-old gray and white male tabby cat named Franko.

Feisty and full of vocals, Franko came to the animal shelter as a stray and is looking for a place to call home. Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon shared some of his most unique qualities with News4 including his love of attention and playing.

The tabby cat is neutered and will be on hold until Friday. To make reservations to potentially adopt Franko, contact the animal shelter at (334) 615-4620 or visit the animal shelter located at 295 Jerry Drive, Dothan, Alabama 36303.

