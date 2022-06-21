The City of Enterprise bids farewell to its central Recreation Center after 64 years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The City of Enterprise will host a decommissioning ceremony to bid farewell to the M.N. (Jug) Brown Recreation facility, where generations of sports and recreational activities were once held. The ceremony is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. inside the Recreation Center at 421 E. Lee Street in Enterprise.

The building has been vacant for months in preparation for demolition. A new complex is set to begin (construction) within a few months on the grounds of the current building.

Several community leaders including Mayor William E. Cooper, Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell and a representative of the Jug Brown family will speak in honor of the facility.

“We celebrate the ideas that were born, the plans made, and all the work that led to successful activities promoting fitness, exercising the body and mind and the ensuring that people could enjoy fun-filled events and the beauty of nature at all of the city’s park locations. “We want to remember the traditions started here, the relationships created and the people who made this program work for so many years.”

The iconic structure was the central focus of the Enterprise Parks and Recreation program for 64 years. Daily operations of the Parks and Recreations office are currently taking place at the Enterprise Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

