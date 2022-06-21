Advertisement

Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at North Carolina summer camp

A 3-year-old boy wandered away unattended from a camp in Huntersville.
By Lowell Rose and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A young boy was found walking outside, unattended, after being dropped off at a summer camp in North Carolina.

His mom, Stephany Steen, told WBTV she felt something wasn’t right when she dropped off her son Monday morning.

Steen said she felt there wasn’t enough staff for Superhero Camp at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville and worried they wouldn’t be able to identify her son.

She left but quickly returned to ensure her son was OK and told the staff to contact her of any problems. Less than an hour passed before her son was wandering by the road.

“It was my worse fear as a mother, my worst nightmare,” Steen said.

Steen explained she had run some errands and then saw a police officer pull into the Discovery Place when she returned.

“I saw my child being held by a firefighter,” Steen said.

Steen’s motherly intuition kicked in and she was shocked by what she saw. She said a good Samaritan saw her child walking along the road, took him to the fire station and called 911.

First responders realized the young boy somehow walked out of the building from camp.

“I just want it to be known that this isn’t to be a witch hunt or anything against Discovery Place,” Steen said. “This is just to get the message out to parents to let them know that this was supposed to be a fun day for my son, and that this incident did happen where he was able to escape a building without adult supervision.”

She said she just wants to bring awareness to parents about safety measures at camps.

“Check the protocols and procedures for when you’re dropping your kids off at these camps to make sure that it is secure for the kids,” Steen said.

The mother said Discovery Place has reached out to Steen to apologize about the incident and released the following statement:

“Discovery Place takes the safety and care of children in our summer camp program extremely seriously. On June 20, a child attending summer camp at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville was able to leave the building unattended. Our management team is conducting a full investigation to determine the details of what occurred. We do not have any additional details to share at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022.
Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze
WSMV girl stabbed
Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart
We have another edition of our "Pet Of The Week" segment, as Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa...
Pet of the Week: Get to know Franko
WTVY spoke with Logan McGinn, the 10-and-under winner for the 2022 Future Masters tournament.
Talking with 2022 Future Masters 10-U winner Logan McGinn