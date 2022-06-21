Arrest made for May shooting in Dale County

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation into a May shooting in Dale County has landed one Ozark resident behind bars.

The investigation stems from a fight started at a graduation party the night of May 28 in Elba. Level Plains Police Chief John Boy Summers, in speaking with us, described a disagreement that led to the altercation, which continued into the Enterprise area and then ended with gunfire.

Shots were sent into a home on Z Street in Level Plains, according to Chief Summers, where at least 4 residents at the home were recently dropped off into. Police found bullet entry through the front windows and door of the home, with those involved that night leaving the scene afterwards.

There were no deaths reported with the gunfire into the home. Casings found at the scene linked the model of gun used to AR semi-automatic rifles.

Two vehicles were linked to the scene, sparking an immediate investigation between the LPPD and Dale County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was able to identify two suspects.

Davis is charged with Shooting Into Occupied Building and was booked into the Dale County Jail. (Dale County Sheriff's Office)

One of those suspects, 18-year-old Darrell Davis III of Ozark, was apprehended on June 20, and booked into the Dale County Jail at 6:08 p.m. Levels Plains Police released a statement on Facebook confirming the arrest, with Davis charged Shooting Into Occupied Building.

No bond has been set for Davis at this time, with Chief Summers mentioning that the case falls into the felony category and further work will be done by the Dale County District Attorney’s office.

Another suspect, identified as a minor, is being questioned as well at this time.

