Advertisement

Alabama’s runoff election for U.S. Senate will determine which GOP candidate will be on the November ballot

Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) are both hoping to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After failing to capture 50% of the necessary votes to seize the GOP’s nomination, Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary is going to a runoff.

The race is between two candidates. Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) who are both hoping to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday to see which one will end up on the November ballot.

J. Miles Coleman of the University of Virginia Center for Politics says Britt is doing well because she’s “outworking” Brooks. “He’s one of the more conservative members of the House, but I think in a state like Alabama there’s a decent business community that seems to be on the side of Katie Britt,” said Coleman.

In the May 24th primary, Bitt captured nearly 45% of the vote. Brooks received 29%. “I think early on Brooks was coasting oh Trump’s endorsing me. That’s it, but I think he was asleep at the wheel during some parts earlier on in this campaign,” said Coleman.

Dr. Michael Cornfield of George Washington University says Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks and is now throwing his support behind Britt. “Every campaign has its own dynamics. Incumbency matters. Money matters. Grassroots campaigning matters. So, Katie Britt’s lead is not solely attributable to Donald Trump.”

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearing
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party...
Watch: Britt concludes GOP Senate campaign near childhood home
Chris Richardson (L) meets Seth Brooks in the June 21, 2022 20th Circuit Judge runoff.
Watch: Judge candidates and their last minute search for votes