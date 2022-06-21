2022 Future Masters: Day 2 of 11-12 age group in the books

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Chase Bauer leads the 11-12 age group through day two.

The Gotha, Florida native taking the lead after shooting 4-under on Monday. Bauer shot a 69 on Sunday.

Arjun Somani is a stroke behind Bauer going into the championship round on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

