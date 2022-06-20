Advertisement

Wiregrass 2-1-1 celebrates 14 years of service to community

To celebrate 14 years of service to the Wiregrass area, Wiregrass 2-1-1 will hold Sip, Celebrate and Give at Keel and Co. Distilling on Tuesday.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - To celebrate 14 years of service to the Wiregrass area, Wiregrass 2-1-1 will hold Sip, Celebrate and Give at Keel and Co. Distilling on Tuesday.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sip, Celebrate and Give will have live music, cash bar, door prizes, and heavy hors d’oeuvres, according to a press release.

All of the proceeds will remain local and directly benefit Wiregrass 2-1-1, which is an organization that connects the people of the Wiregrass to more than 900 community, health, and disaster services.

Click HERE to purchase tickets or for additional information regarding donations and sponsorships.

