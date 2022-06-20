Wiregrass 2-1-1 celebrates 14 years of service to community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - To celebrate 14 years of service to the Wiregrass area, Wiregrass 2-1-1 will hold Sip, Celebrate and Give at Keel and Co. Distilling on Tuesday.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sip, Celebrate and Give will have live music, cash bar, door prizes, and heavy hors d’oeuvres, according to a press release.

All of the proceeds will remain local and directly benefit Wiregrass 2-1-1, which is an organization that connects the people of the Wiregrass to more than 900 community, health, and disaster services.

Click HERE to purchase tickets or for additional information regarding donations and sponsorships.

