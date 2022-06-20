Advertisement

Watch: Judge candidates and their last minute search for votes

The winner replaces Judge Larry Anderson, who is retiring.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Seth Brooks and Chris Richardson will appear on Tuesday’s Republican runoff ballot, each hoping that persistent campaigning translates to victory.

