Watch: Judge candidates and their last minute search for votes
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Seth Brooks and Chris Richardson will appear on Tuesday’s Republican runoff ballot, each hoping that persistent campaigning translates to victory.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.