Advertisement

Southeast Health earns national recognition in stroke care

Southeast Health was named a Gold Plus hospital for consistency in all seven stroke related quality measures by the American Stroke Association.
Southeast Health recognized as leader in stroke care.
Southeast Health recognized as leader in stroke care.(MGN)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health was named a Gold Plus hospital for consistency in all 7 stroke-related quality measures by the American Stroke Association.

2022 is the 11th consecutive year that Southeast Health has received this particular recognition.

Additionally, the hospital earned four elite quality “Get with the Guidelines” achievement designations. According to the American Heart Association, “Get with the Guidelines” is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment.

As one of only three comprehensive stroke centers in Alabama, Southeast Health also received recognition on the “Stroke Honor Roll” for Advanced Therapy and Type 2 diabetes.

The stroke team at Southeast Health includes board-certified Emergency Department physicians, specialized nurses and the Radiology department.

“Our stroke team has worked hard during the past several years to hardwire capturing the GWTG Stroke Quality measures,” said Ramona Johnson, MSN, stroke coordinator at Southeast Health Medical Center. “This is the first year that we have attained this elite recognition that will benefit our patients and the community.”

Strokes are the number 5 leading cause of death and disability in the United States. Early stroke detection can be instrumental in improving recovery times and minimizing disability caused by a stroke.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Republican Katie Britt and her husband Wesley Britt greet supporters in Cullman, Ala., on May...
Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass
Robbery suspect arrested after shooting at officers and ended in a multi-county pursuit.
Robbery suspect arrested after shooting at officers and causing a multi-county pursuit
George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation

Latest News

Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
Wiregrass 2-1-1 celebrates 14 years of service to the community with Sip, Celebrate and Give.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 celebrates 14 years of service to community