Southeast Health earns national recognition in stroke care

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health was named a Gold Plus hospital for consistency in all 7 stroke-related quality measures by the American Stroke Association.

2022 is the 11th consecutive year that Southeast Health has received this particular recognition.

Additionally, the hospital earned four elite quality “Get with the Guidelines” achievement designations. According to the American Heart Association, “Get with the Guidelines” is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment.

As one of only three comprehensive stroke centers in Alabama, Southeast Health also received recognition on the “Stroke Honor Roll” for Advanced Therapy and Type 2 diabetes.

The stroke team at Southeast Health includes board-certified Emergency Department physicians, specialized nurses and the Radiology department.

“Our stroke team has worked hard during the past several years to hardwire capturing the GWTG Stroke Quality measures,” said Ramona Johnson, MSN, stroke coordinator at Southeast Health Medical Center. “This is the first year that we have attained this elite recognition that will benefit our patients and the community.”

Strokes are the number 5 leading cause of death and disability in the United States. Early stroke detection can be instrumental in improving recovery times and minimizing disability caused by a stroke.

