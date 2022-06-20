LifeSouth’s needs for blood donors is critical

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Blood donors are in high demand.

Donating may not be at the top of your summer to-do list, but it’s critical community members step up.

Chairs are empty at LifeSouth in Dothan due to summertime.

All blood types and platelets are greatly needed.

Donation doesn’t take long, and you can save up to three lives.

Your blood goes directly to Wiregrass hospitals.

If they don’t have enough, patients are at risk.

“If your brother, sister, or cousin gets in a car accident, and we don’t have that O negative blood, they could possibly lose their life,” explains Toya Russ, Donor Service Technician with LifeSouth. “So, that’s why I push so hard for people to come out and donate because we’re not standing on the side of the road, and we’re not in here making phone calls for you guys to come out, for no reason.”

LifeSouth, located on Ross Clark Circle, is open seven days a week.

When you donate this month, you’ll get an E-gift card, and a t-shirt

