Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On the corner of Fortner Street and Stonebridge Road, you’ll find Kam’s Car Care.

“I detail everything outside and inside the car, I can shampoo carpets, clean stains,” says Kameryn Mitchell.

Mitchell’s summer business venture is his ticket to no student loans next year.

“Trying to pave his own way, opposed to looking to his mom, dad, or grandparents for a handout,” explains Mike Palmer, Kameryn’s Father. “He’s always wanted to work. He’s always wanted to kind of have his own.”

The young car detailer stays focused on the finished product.

“I like to see the before and after,” explains Mitchell. “I love seeing a dirty car and then being able to clean it and make it look better for my customers.”

Raising almost $2,000 in just three weeks, he believes his price is right.

Mitchell continues, “Bigger businesses will charge like $100, $150 just for a Sudan or things like that, but I wanted to go on the cheaper side so I can get more customers.”

His commitment sets him apart.

“If I see something that other people have to turn down because they don’t think they can clean it, I feel like I have the dedication to spend time on things like that and put in the detail to get it done,” expresses Mitchell.

The intense heat is not stopping Mitchell from reaching his $6,000 goal.

He even cleaned a boat, and this week, he’ll clean the outside of an airplane.

Mitchell plans to attend Troy University in the fall.

If you want to support Kam’s Car Care, call (334) 718-6739 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

