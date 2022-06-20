Advertisement

Hotter Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Get ready for the hottest week we’ve seen across the Wiregrass in a long time. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s Tuesday, with lower 100s on Wednesday. The triple digit heat may extend into Saturday, before pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances return, offering us some relief.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 97°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 75° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 105° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Republican Katie Britt and her husband Wesley Britt greet supporters in Cullman, Ala., on May...
Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation

Latest News

The four seasons of the year.
Summer solstice occurs Tuesday morning
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-20-22
Another week of heat
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-20-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-20-22
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky