Hotter Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Get ready for the hottest week we’ve seen across the Wiregrass in a long time. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s Tuesday, with lower 100s on Wednesday. The triple digit heat may extend into Saturday, before pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances return, offering us some relief.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 97°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 105° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

