Fire in Webb leaves no injuries

By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - A local fire on Monday left damages but luckily no reported injuries.

At around 7:40 a.m., reports came in of a house burning on Dexter Street in Webb, just northeast of Dothan. Webb Volunteer Fire Department responded on the scene, with Dothan Fire Department later called for assistance.

The fire was put out by Webb VFD prior to the assistance call to Dothan, with smoke becoming the primary issue as the situation developed.

Webb Fire Chief Jamar Ivey went on to say the belief is the fire started in the kitchen area. 2 residents were inside but got out safely with no injuries.

As to the cause of the fire and other details associated, the scene is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

