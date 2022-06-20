DPD seeking publics help in identifying armed robber suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help of our local and surrounding communities in the identity of the person(s) in the picture below. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the subject(s) to call the Dothan Police Department 334-615-3000 .

Community members wanting to assist anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 334-793-7000 .

The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.

