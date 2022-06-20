Advertisement

Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass

Republican Katie Britt and her husband Wesley Britt greet supporters in Cullman, Ala., on May...
Republican Katie Britt and her husband Wesley Britt greet supporters in Cullman, Ala., on May 23, 2022, ahead of the U.S. Senate primary in Alabama. Britt is one of several Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)(Kim Chandler | AP)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night.

The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.

The Enterprise native is leading in recent polling over Huntsville congressman Mo Brooks by double-digits. The winner will face three challengers in November, none of which are considered threats.

Britt will deliver remarks during her Daleville event and visit with supporters. In a press release from her campaign, they say she is rounding out the runoff in her native Wiregrass where it all began. Britt first announced her candidacy for office during a visit to News4 in June of 2021.

Britt touts the fact that she is the only candidate to have visited all 67 of Alabama’s counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
Two powerful Dale County political figures are butting heads over how dollars are distributed.
Political heavyweights brawl over Dale medical services

Latest News

Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges
The shelter wants owners to bring their cats and dogs inside during peak hours of the day.
Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect