Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night.

The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.

The Enterprise native is leading in recent polling over Huntsville congressman Mo Brooks by double-digits. The winner will face three challengers in November, none of which are considered threats.

Britt will deliver remarks during her Daleville event and visit with supporters. In a press release from her campaign, they say she is rounding out the runoff in her native Wiregrass where it all began. Britt first announced her candidacy for office during a visit to News4 in June of 2021.

Britt touts the fact that she is the only candidate to have visited all 67 of Alabama’s counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.