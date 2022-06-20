Beyond the Forecast: Dew point Vs. Sweat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass area is no stranger to the brutal summer elements. To keep yourself safe, precautions such as going indoors or staying out of direct sunlight can help keep your body cool during the summer months.

Sweat is our body’s natural way of keeping its temperature. Sweating is a cooling process, and it works by pulling the heat from your body through the moisture it produces.

High dew points make it harder for moisture to be pulled from our bodies due to the abundance of moisture already in the atmosphere. When this happens, our bodies have trouble cooling off properly which can lead to heat related illnesses.

Heat exhaustion is very common during the summer months, because of the higher temperatures and higher dew points.

Some of the smartest ideas to “beat the heat” according to the National Weather Service are:

Limit time outdoors

Take breaks often when working outside

Stay in shaded areas

Use cool compresses

For more summer tips visit:

