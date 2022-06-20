Advertisement

Another week of heat

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The heat will continue this week, today will be the coolest day over the next seven. A shower or two near the coast today but most will stay dry over the next few days with temperatures once again in the triple digits.. Rain chances will climb a little as we head towards the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, slight rain chances. High near 96°. Winds E 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly clear. High near 99°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 76° High: 103° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 78° High: 105° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 104° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 102° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 98° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

