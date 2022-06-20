Advertisement

Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sagging financial markets are hurting Alabama’s Employees Retirement System, but officials say the pension fund remains sound.

Leaders of the fund got an update on the employees retirement system during a recent meeting in Montgomery. Through April, its rate of return on investments was minus 5% for this fiscal year.

Retirement chief David Bronner says he can’t remember a time when the global economy faced so many challenges. But Bronner says participants in the employees system shouldn’t be concerned because they have a defined benefit plan, which means it’s not dependent on investment earnings.

The system served more than 139,000 members last year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
Two powerful Dale County political figures are butting heads over how dollars are distributed.
Political heavyweights brawl over Dale medical services

Latest News

The shelter wants owners to bring their cats and dogs inside during peak hours of the day.
Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
Alabama's primary elections are May 24.
Decision 2022 primary runoff set for Tuesday