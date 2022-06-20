4 hospitalized during weekend crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.

According to information provided by the City of Slocomb Fire-Rescue, at approximately 5:55 p.m. on the evening of June 18, they along with Malvern Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched by Geneva County E-911 to a serious motor accident with injuries and entrapment.

The crash occurred at 856 S County Road 49 in the eastern side of Malvern. In addition to Slocomb Fire-Rescue and Malvern VFD, Survival Flight was also launched to the scene.

The crash occurred at 856 S County Road 49 in the eastern side of Malvern. (WTVY)

One of the subjects in the incident was reportedly trapped under one of the 2 vehicles involved. Upon arrival to the scene, Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey found the 2 vehicles with heavy damage and multiple victims ejected from the vehicles.

The trapped individual was removed prior to arrival on the scene by three off-duty Dothan Police officers who witnessed the accident and other bystanders, according to Chief Hovey and additional sources, and Rehobeth Rescue was dispatched for a third ambulance given the severity of the scene.

Autoplay Caption

In total, 4 patients were transported by Slocomb, Rehobeth, and Survival Flight to Dothan area hospitals, where they are each expected to make a full recovery.

Others responding on the scene included Alabama State Troopers, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva County EMA.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.