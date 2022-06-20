2022 Future Masters: Local golfers compete in 10-U Age Group

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local golfers are in the hunt in the 10-U age group at the 73rd Press Thornton Future Masters.

Mac Steltenpohl shot a 2-over on Monday and is just four shots off the lead. He had a beautiful par save on nine to finish his round.

Wiley Alford is just one shot back of Mac at 3-over.

Both local guys will tee off on Tuesday morning. Wiley begins at 7:54 a.m. while Mac tees off at 8:03 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.