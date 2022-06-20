Advertisement

2022 Future Masters: Local golfers compete in 10-U Age Group

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local golfers are in the hunt in the 10-U age group at the 73rd Press Thornton Future Masters.

Mac Steltenpohl shot a 2-over on Monday and is just four shots off the lead. He had a beautiful par save on nine to finish his round.

Wiley Alford is just one shot back of Mac at 3-over.

Both local guys will tee off on Tuesday morning. Wiley begins at 7:54 a.m. while Mac tees off at 8:03 a.m.

