Advertisement

2022 Future Masters Golf Tournament

Sahish Reddy wins 10 & Under Future Masters
Sahish Reddy wins 10 & Under Future Masters
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022 Future Masters Golf Tournament is underway at the Dothan Country Club.

News4 will be live from the tournament all week. Live at Lunch will be live from the course along with sports coverage each night at 5:30, 6 and 10 p.m.

You can follow this story all week long for the latest information on the tourney including interviews, scores, and live video.

SCOREBOARD

Here is the scoreboard for this year’s tournament.

WEATHER

It’s going to be hot. HERE is the latest forecast from the News4 weather team.

HISTORY

So how did the tournament get started? READ HERE

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Republican Katie Britt and her husband Wesley Britt greet supporters in Cullman, Ala., on May...
Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation

Latest News

Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
Wiregrass Wonders: Press Thornton Future Masters
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn held to 4 hits in MCWS opening loss
Practice rounds underway for the Future Masters
Practice rounds underway for the Future Masters