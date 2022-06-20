Advertisement

1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.

The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments from Walker County are on the scene of a blaze started by a gas line.

The fire happened Monday, June 19 at 109 Brick Plant Road in Cordova.

Authorities say one person was hurt. It’s estimated flames were 50-60 feet.

Spire released this statement:

At Spire, safety is a core value. That’s why when notified today that a third party hit a gas line in Cordova, AL, we took immediate action. Our crews stopped the leak and worked with the fire department to make sure the area is safe. The incident will impact close to 500 customers in the area as our crews work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

Gas fire investigation
Gas fire investigation(Walker County Sheriff's Office)

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Parrish, Cordova Police, and ALEA on scene.

