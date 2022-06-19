Advertisement

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

Millions across the U.S. are under extreme heat warnings and historic flooding continues in Montana. (Source: CNN/CNN AIR/WLWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding last week destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists.

The National Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days.

Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number.

Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration.

The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Two powerful Dale County political figures are butting heads over how dollars are distributed.
Political heavyweights brawl over Dale medical services
Bats fly around one particular building in the apartment complex.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs
Mo Brooks for Senate`
Mo Brooks for Senate
Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.