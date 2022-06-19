Advertisement

Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg", during the 55th New York Film Festival in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.

The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning Haggis, 69, has been in Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, a tourist town in Puglia, the region that forms the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

The news agency LaPresse and several other Italian media carried a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi that they were investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in the statement that the woman was “forced to seek medical care” following the sexual relations. After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

The Brindisi prosecutors’ office was closed on Sunday. Haggis’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutors said airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and " and after lending initial treatment, took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination.

Police at headquarters’ operations room said they weren’t authorized to give out information about the case, including whether Haggis was being held at the police station or at a hotel or other lodging.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for “Crash.”

Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.” They didn’t cite her nationality or age.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
Two powerful Dale County political figures are butting heads over how dollars are distributed.
Political heavyweights brawl over Dale medical services
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

Latest News

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths...
2 men charged in home explosion that killed 4
A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths...
Neighbor describes hearing St. Louis home explosion