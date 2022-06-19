Practice rounds underway for the Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just a day away from competition in the Future Masters.

More than 200 junior golfers going through practice rounds at the Dothan Country Club on Saturday.

10-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age groups all in action to get a feel for the course, but the course isn’t the only thing they’ll need to get acclimated to.

“Where I live it’s kind of high, so we get some wins,” said Cole Rosich. “We don’t have to worry about the bugs as much but it will be a struggle kind of back off anytime anything kind of unsettles me and so I need to anytime there’s a gnat that is bothering me just back off immediately and reassess the shot and swat them away.”

“Take it back and all of a sudden, a gnat hits you in the face and it could put your ball off course so you really have to like swat them away and then put some bug spray on that’s all you can do,” said Clark Mason.

For Clark, this isn’t the first time he’ll take the stage at the Dothan Country Club.

“It’s awesome playing in this tournament,” Clark added. “It’s a pretty prestigious one. So, you know, if you win, it’s a pretty big deal and it can really help your resume.”

He’s had a club in his hand for a decade, and with experience under his belt, he’ll be looking to make a name for himself in the 13-14 division.

“My first two years I haven’t like lived up to my full potential,” Clark finished. “I think I have a lot more in me and hope this year I can get everything out of me. So, two or three pretty good low rounds in the 70s or high 60s and that’d be pretty nice.”

As for Cole, he is competing in his first Future Masters.

“Looking forward to well all the competition,” Cole added. “This is a prestigious event with a lot of highly ranked juniors, see how I match up to that.”

He knows what it is going to take to keep him at the top of the leaderboards. It’s just about execution.

“Hit as many greens as possible, hit as many fairways I want to hit as many fairways as I can usually it helps out my score so just keep it in these fairways out of the long rough,” Cole finished.

