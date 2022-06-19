Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Pike County Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on U.S. 29 near County Road 6635, six miles north of Banks. According to ALEA, 33-year-old Brennon Green was hit by an unknown vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle left the scene of the crash.

Troopers said Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

