Dangerously hot temperatures for the next 7-days

SYNOPSIS – Extreme heat is this main story for the next week. High temperatures will reach the lower 100s by the end of the week. Good news is the tropics are staying quiet for the time being.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 72°. Winds WSW 5

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 96°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW NIGHT– Clear. Low near 74°.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 99° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 103° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 105° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 104° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 105° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 100° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.