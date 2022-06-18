Troy women’s basketball holds camp in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy women’s basketball team making a stop at Dothan High today, hosting a fundamentals camp for young female athletes around the Wiregrass.

The girls were able to work closely with the Lady Trojans and coaching staff.

While the camp is designed to instill important skills on the court, the hope is that the girls walk away with skills they can implement off the court as well.

“The sky is not the limit, it’s only the view,” said Troy women’s basketball recruiting coordinator Courtney Simmons. “So, looking at people that look just like them and girls that they aspire to be, they’re showing them today that it is possible. You can go to school and have a good time but you can also get a free education. So, that’s our biggest thing.”

Dothan High junior Reecy Beacham added, “It’s been a really fun experience. I’ve learned a lot of new stuff, new defense, new offense, some dribbling drills. I think it will help us a lot during the new school year playing basketball and they’ve been a great help.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.