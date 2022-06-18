Advertisement

Troy women’s basketball holds camp in Dothan

Local female athletes got the chance to take the court with the Lady Trojans.
Local female athletes got the chance to take the court with the Lady Trojans.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy women’s basketball team making a stop at Dothan High today, hosting a fundamentals camp for young female athletes around the Wiregrass.

The girls were able to work closely with the Lady Trojans and coaching staff.

While the camp is designed to instill important skills on the court, the hope is that the girls walk away with skills they can implement off the court as well.

“The sky is not the limit, it’s only the view,” said Troy women’s basketball recruiting coordinator Courtney Simmons. “So, looking at people that look just like them and girls that they aspire to be, they’re showing them today that it is possible. You can go to school and have a good time but you can also get a free education. So, that’s our biggest thing.”

Dothan High junior Reecy Beacham added, “It’s been a really fun experience. I’ve learned a lot of new stuff, new defense, new offense, some dribbling drills. I think it will help us a lot during the new school year playing basketball and they’ve been a great help.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Bats fly around one particular building in the apartment complex.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Latest News

Dothan Country Club preps for Future Masters
Dothan Country Club preps for Future Masters
Dothan Country Club preps for Future Masters
Dothan Country Club preps for Future Masters
Troy women’s basketball holds camp in Dothan
Troy women’s basketball holds camp in Dothan
Local pitchers playing in the 2022 College World Series
Local pitchers playing in the 2022 College World Series