Military Appreciation Day in Downtown Enterprise on June 18

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise adds to a packed weekend with a big event happening downtown on Saturday.

Main Street Enterprise will host Military Appreciation Day festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The newest addition to the festivities will be the Patriot Parade, with participants decorating bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters, and trikes and parade down College Street.

In addition to the parade, Military Appreciation Day in Downtown Enterprise will also include shopping specials, music, and other fun activities for the whole family. There will also be various Military and Veteran Affairs Organizations set up on sharing information about their organizations and providing their own activities and displays.

Parade participants will meet at the Camp Rucker mural parking lot, next to Simplicity of Life on Main Street, with the route going down Railroad Street before coming to an end at West College Street. (Downtown Enterprise)

For more on the event, and to RSVP, you can go over to the Facebook page, or click here for the webpage to get a full look at what is happening on Saturday.

