Advertisement

Migrant stabbed to death by Border Patrol agent in altercation, autopsy finds

A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a...
A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a report.(chapin31 via canva)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities say a man from Mexico died in a stabbing incident when he was involved in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent earlier this year.

According to an autopsy report, Mexican national Abigail Roman Aguilar had two run-ins with agents the day he died in May.

KOLD reports Aguilar first got tangled up in barbed wire while running away from an agent. He was released but allegedly was involved in an altercation with another agent.

Aguilar was reportedly stabbed to death in that altercation.

The autopsy report listed Aguilar also suffered multiple blunt force injuries, with his death ruled as a homicide.

Officials say the incident is currently being reviewed and released the following statement:

“On May 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent working near Pan-American Avenue and 5th Street in Douglas, Arizona, was involved in a use of force incident which resulted in the death of an individual in Border Patrol custody.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the Douglas Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. This incident is under investigation by the FBI and any inquiries should be directed to that office.

This incident is under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and at the conclusion of that review, it will be presented to CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board. Additional information about the National Use of Force Review Board can be found here.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Bats fly around one particular building in the apartment complex.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Latest News

The 182,000 square-foot facility is slated to house 174 beds and employ about 225 medical and...
WATCH: Construction begins on state veterans home in Enterprise
The 182,000 square-foot facility is slated to house 174 beds and employ about 225 medical and...
Construction begins on state veterans home in Enterprise
Media set up before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over