Local pitchers playing in the 2022 College World Series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn baseball is now just a day out from hitting the field in Omaha.

The Wiregrass getting some representation in the 2022 College World Series with Dothan natives Blake Burkhalter and Chase Allsup on the mound.

Burkhalter is having a standout junior season.

His most notable performance coming in game three of the Corvallis Super Regional, as he retired the last eight batters to send the Tigers to Omaha.

As a freshman, Allsup has seen a decent amount of playing time as well.

Their former high school coach, Alex Sanford, could not be prouder to see his former players on the big stage.

“It’s been a blessing as a coach because you get to watch these guys grow through the game at the collegiate level,” said Sanford. “They’re just guys that you can put their name in a lineup, penciled in everyday and you can sit back and let them do their thing.”

