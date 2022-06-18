Advertisement

Extreme Heat

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Very HOT 7-days for the southeast. Heat advisories are already in place for all Wiregrass counties. We will surpass the 100 degree mark by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°.  Winds WSW 5

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 96°.  Winds N 5

TOMORROW NIGHT– Clear. Low near 74°.

EXTENDED:

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 99° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 103° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 105° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 100° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 100° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

