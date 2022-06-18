Extreme Heat
SYNOPSIS – Very HOT 7-days for the southeast. Heat advisories are already in place for all Wiregrass counties. We will surpass the 100 degree mark by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds WSW 5
TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 96°. Winds N 5
TOMORROW NIGHT– Clear. Low near 74°.
EXTENDED:
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 96° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 99° 10%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 103° 10%
THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 105° 10%
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 100° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 100° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.