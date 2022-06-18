Dothan Country Club preps for Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Throughout the next week over 400 junior golfers will hit the Dothan Country Club Course competing in the 73rd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament.

As always, the DCC staff is hard at work to ensure the course is in proper condition for play.

The Future Masters marks the start of pristine course conditions at the Dothan Country Club.

“When it gets hot Bermuda grass wants to grow, and we’re a Bermuda grass golf course and right in the beginning of June, to the middle of June is when conditions growing weather gets really good,” course superintendent Steven Smith said.

Smith has been the course superintendent at the Dothan Country Club for three years. He came on just six weeks before the Future Masters in 2019 and then the pandemic hit.

“This is the first year really that I feel like it’s kind of like, ‘oh, this is how it’s supposed to work,’ and we’re dealing with issues with obviously fuel costs, and fertilizer costs and all these things being just absolutely astronomical,” Smith added.

Smith has just eight men working with him over the weeks leading to and through the Future Masters and hundreds of hours of manpower to keep the course on par.

“There’s 3.7 million square feet here. Obviously, it takes a number of people working on that every day and covering a lot of square footage every day and those guys are the unsung heroes.”

Doing the little things like picking up sticks, leaves, and pinecones to make sure the course looks its best.

“We want to work really hard for it to be pristine and people to go well that’s amazing that those guys can put together a course like that and so that’s what we’re working on and it’s fun to do,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

