Decision 2022 primary runoff set for Tuesday

OTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama voters head to the polls again Tuesday for the primary runoff elections. New4 wants to keep you informed about each race, the candidates and what to look for on your county ballot.

There are a number of county and statewide races we will be covering.

Republican - U.S. Senate

Republicans Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks are looking to replace retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. Britt was the dominant candidate in the May primary election but was unable to secure the election win outright. Brooks touted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump but later saw the president pull his endorsement before the primary election, then throw it to Britt during the runoff.

The winner will face three challengers in November.

Democrat - Governor

Democrats will field either Yolanda Flowers or state Sen. Malika Fortier as their candidate to go up against Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in the November general election.

Republican - Secretary of State

The GOP nominee for the state’s chief elections official will be either outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler or state Rep. Wes Allen. Zeigler got the most votes in the primary, but Allen was not far behind.

Before being elected to the state legislature, Allen served as the probate judge in Pike County for a decade, giving him experience with elections. Zeigler has positioned himself as “a watchman against waste mismanagement, and corruption.”

The winner will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in the November general election.

Republican - State Auditor

The GOP will pick between Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell to replace term limited Auditor Jim Zeigler in this seat. The nominee will win the seat, as Democrats did not field a candidate for the election.

Republican - Public Service Commission, Place 1

This race is between Brent Woodall and incumbent Jeremy Oden.

Republican - Public Service Commission, Place 2

This race is between incumbent Chip Beeker and Robert McCollum.

Houston County District 3 Commission Race

Incumbent Ricky Herring will face challenger Richard Talley. Herring was the leader after the May 24 primary but didn’t have enough votes to avoid the runoff.

Henry County Sheriff’s Race

A three-candidate race has been narrowed to two for the Republican nominee for sheriff of Henry County. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship is facing Henry County deputy Joshua Moore.

Blankenship was the leader after the May 24 primary between the two and Jay Henry.

The winner will face Noel Landingham in November.

2oth Circuit Houston-Henry Judicial Race

Chris Richardson and Seth Brooks are both vying to replace longtime Judge Larry Anderson. Anderson is retiring after over two decades on the bench.

Sample Ballots

You can look through each sample ballot HERE.

